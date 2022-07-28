Housing Association Funding Plc - Annual Financial Report
London, July 28
28 July 2022
Housing Association Funding Plc (the "Company") - 213800HR2KHJUPT18L28
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2021.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2021 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868374/HAF_PLC_2021_signed_afs.pdf
For further information please contact:
Housing Association Funding Plc
Bastion House 6th Floor
140 London Wall
London EC2Y 5DN
spvservices@apexfs.com
