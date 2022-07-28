DGAP-News: Comcast Oregon / SW Washington

COMCAST OPENS XFINITY STORE IN SPRINGFIELD, OREGON



28.07.2022 / 16:02

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Comcast is hosting a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, July 29 for its new Xfinity store in Springfield, Oregon. The 2,700 square foot store is located at 1808 Pioneer Parkway West, in Springfield. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 1:00 p.m. with the festivities running until 4:00 p.m. The public is welcome to enjoy beverages, snacks, and giveaways. This opening marks the 18th Xfinity store in the Oregon/SW Washington region and the second to open in the mid-Willamette Valley to meet customer growth. With a welcoming and interactive environment that highlights Comcast's entertainment and technology offerings, customers will be able to buy cell phones, pay bills, return equipment, and demo the company's latest residential and business product offerings. Xfinity store employees will happily demonstrate the X1 entertainment platform, show how to use xFi tools to manage home internet functions (like shutting it down at dinnertime or bedtime, or ensuring the security of your network), as well as educate customers on the free mobile apps available so you can take your saved TV programs and movies on the go with you wherever you are. Jacob Mitchell, Comcast Oregon/SW Washington's Vice President of Sales and Marketing is excited about opening the new store. "It's an amazing location, right next to the busiest Starbucks in Springfield, so we're expecting it to be very easy for the community to access." He went on to say, "Xfinity has such a compelling story to tell with our unbeatable internet, and all our products and services. A new, exciting physical location for our customers to come in and hear about our products is the right investment to make." The new store employs eight people, and offers customer-friendly hours, open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays. ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION:Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Comcast Oregon/SW Washington Amy Keiter +1 503-310-3879 amy_keiter@comcast.com Company Website https://corporate.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct



28.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

