Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S - admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 1 August 2022 in the ISIN below. Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0060315604 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Ress Life Investments ------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 159,349 shares (EUR 79,674,500) ------------------------------------------------------ Change: 545 shares (EUR 272,500) ------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 159,894 shares (EUR 79,947,000 ------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: EUR 2281.11 ------------------------------------------------------ Face value: EUR 500 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: RLAINV ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 114492 ------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66