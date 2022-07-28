Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in instruments issued by Credit Agricole CIB Financial Solutions (312/22)

Credit Agricole CIB Financial Solutions has applied to have its instruments delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the below specified instruments. ISIN SE0011414952 SE0011614346 SE0011616481 SE0011725290 SE0011973973 SE0012115830 SE0012116358 SE0012256980 SE0012256881 SE0012455228 SE0012455392 SE0012596112 SE0012596138 SE0013236130 The last day of trading will be on 28 July, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.