Donnerstag, 28.07.2022
Geheimtipp-Aktie! Die Rallye schleicht sich an!
WKN: 982285 ISIN: FR0000045072 Ticker-Symbol: XCA 
Tradegate
28.07.22
11:43 Uhr
8,799 Euro
+0,035
+0,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
GlobeNewswire
28.07.2022 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in instruments issued by Credit Agricole CIB Financial Solutions (312/22)

Credit Agricole CIB Financial Solutions has applied to have its instruments
delisted from STO Structured Products. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
below specified instruments. 

ISIN
SE0011414952
SE0011614346
SE0011616481
SE0011725290
SE0011973973
SE0012115830
SE0012116358
SE0012256980
SE0012256881
SE0012455228
SE0012455392
SE0012596112
SE0012596138
SE0013236130

The last day of trading will be on 28 July, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
