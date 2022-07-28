

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart, Inc. (WMT) and health and wellness hospitality company Getaway announced Thursday a new partnership under which Walmart will become Getaway's first official retail partner that will see The General Store by Walmart opening at select Getaway Outposts starting this fall.



This will help guests live better by aiming to make traveling to nature even easier and convenient by introducing innovative offerings for guests. Everyday items will now be available at the Outpost, unlocking more free time and no longer requiring guests to travel off property if they forgot an item at home.



The General Store by Walmart, a mini-retail experience at select Getaway Outposts, will include seasonal products, sourced from Walmart and curated by the outdoor experts at Getaway. Items may include hiking gear, leisure activities and campfire equipment including FujiFilm Camera, Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, Pendleton Outdoor Blanket and Burt's Bees lip balm to name a few.



The General Store will also feature quality goods from small businesses within the community, furthering Getaway and Walmart's commitment to supporting local communities.



The first General Store will open this August at Getaway Hill Country in Wimberly, TX, located near Austin and San Antonio.



Items on sale at The General Store by Walmart will also be available on Walmart.com via a Getaway shopping page, walmart.com/shop/getaway, for guests to shop in advance of their visit.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALMART-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de