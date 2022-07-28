Animal Healthcare Market to Prosper at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2027 Due to Increasing Incidence of Animal Diseases & Growing Animal Adoption Globally - Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America accounted for a major share of the global animal healthcare market. Players are increasing cash in-flow for the development of novel vaccines to protect animals from varied diseases such as cholera, hepatitis, and other bacterial and viral diseases

NEWARK, Del., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal healthcare market was estimated to be valued at US$ 42.3 Billion in 2021. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2027, reaching US$ 54.5 Billion by 2027.

Along with animal health care, the rapid expansion of the animal feed additive market has also been witnessed with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% through 2027, surpassing a valuation of around US$ 25.3 Bn, whereas, the production of animal segment, by animal type, is expected to grow at 4.7% CAGR, reaching around US$ 35 Bn by 2027.

Improved animal health is drastically becoming a top priority for people and governments across the world since they have a vital contribution to maintaining the balance of the ecosystem. Billions of dollars are being spent on vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and feed additives every year in order to protect animals from a wide range of diseases.

Key Takeaways

Surging demand for animal pharmaceuticals and vaccines will therefore continue to boost the growth of the animal healthcare market during the forecast period.

A huge variety of pharmaceuticals are being used to treat production and companion animals such as antibiotics, antiparasitics, anti-inflammatories, analgesics, and fertility drugs. Increasing awareness about animal care is set to spur growth in the animal healthcare market.

The rapid surge in animal healthcare product sales like pharmaceuticals is acting as a catalyst for the growth of the animal healthcare market and the trend is likely to continue in the future.

The increasing consumption of meat and dairy products, the rising prevalence of foodborne and zoonotic diseases, growing trend of pet adoption across the globe are some of the primary factors fueling demand in the animal healthcare market during the forecast period.

The account of rising pet adoption rates growing awareness about maintaining the proper health of animals, and surging demand for animal pharmaceuticals for enhancing the immunity system of animals over the last few decades have led to an increase in spending on animals significantly.

North America and Europe are projected to dominate the animal healthcare market, accounting for more than 60% of the market share and North America alone will command a market value of US$ 18.2 billion .

Competitive Landscape

Bayer AG, Cargill, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Zoetis Inc., Merc & Co., Inc., Virbac S.A., and SeQuent Scientific Ltd. Etc. are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players operating in the global animal healthcare market are constantly increasing in research and development for introducing new products at low costs. Besides this, they are adopting growth strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, price reduction, and moving towards online platforms to expand tehri global footprint.

More Insights into the Animal Healthcare Market

The global animal healthcare market falls under the seven major regional segments such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America is leading the global animal healthcare market, accounting for the maximum market share and the revenue is expected to reach US$ 18,186.4 Mn by 2027 end. The Western Europe market is expected to account for the second largest market value share during the forecast period.

With the rapid expansion of the pet care market and surging demand for animal pharmaceuticals, North America and Europe will collectively constitute more than 60% of the market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a phenomenal pace during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of pets, expansion of the animal feed additives market, and penetration of new veterinary healthcare market entrants in countries like India and China.

On the basis of animal type, the global animal healthcare market has been segmented into production animals and companion animals.

The production animals segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, reaching around US$ 35,041.9 Mn by 2027 end. The companion animals segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

Increased focus on protecting both production and companion animals from lethal diseases will continue to push the animal healthcare product sales during the forecast period.

Key Segments Profiled in Animal Healthcare Market

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type:

Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals

Vaccines

Based on Animal Type:

Production Animals

Companion Animals

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The Healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analysing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Global Animal Healthcare Market Report Comparison

3. Animal Healthcare Market View Point

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Trends

3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3. Regulations On Animal Drugs

4. North America Animal Healthcare Market Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2027

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) By Country, 2012-2016

4.2.1. U.S.

4.2.2. Canada

4.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Country, 2017-2027

4.3.1. U.S.

4.3.2. Canada

4.4. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product, 2012-2016

4.4.1. Feed Additives

4.4.2. Pharmaceuticals

4.4.3. Vaccines

4.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast and By Product, 2017-2027

4.5.1. Feed Additives

4.5.2. Pharmaceuticals

4.5.3. Vaccines

4.6. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Animal Type, 2012-2016

4.6.1. Production Animals

4.6.2. Companion Animals

4.7. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Animal Type, 2017-2027

4.7.1. Production Animals

4.7.2. Companion Animals

4.8. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

4.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

4.9.1. By Country

4.9.2. By Product Type

4.9.3. By Animal Type

TOC continued..!

