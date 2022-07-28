Saudi Arabia's crown prince traveled to the Greek capital of Athens this week, representing his first official trip to Europe since the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. His visit was marked by the signing of several agreements between the two countries and some big statements issued by the Saudi leader regarding green energies and hydrogen.The gifts born by Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman to Athens, Greece, were plentiful yet their value is highly contested since the bearer of the gifts has no green investment background and Saudi Arabia's green energy transition ...

