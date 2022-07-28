Both the battery and the PV system are due to begin commercial operations in 2024.NGK Insulators, a Japanese network-attached storage (NAS) specialist, announced it will deploy a 2.6 MW rooftop PV system and a 200 kW/1,200 kWh battery at its manufacturing sites in Nomi City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan. "Combining the NAS battery with the PV system will enable electricity to be supplied to important equipment at the plant for up to 10 hours when power from the grid is interrupted," the company said in a statement. "Moreover, it will be used as a countermeasure against instantaneous voltage drops ...

