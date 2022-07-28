Canberra, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Recently, TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS introduced its "Titan Ecosystem", which will bridge the market gap between academia and forex trading. Foreign Exchange is the largest financial market in the world. According to Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the daily volume of the international foreign exchange market is about 6.6 trillion dollars. Foreign exchange trading is derived from the demand for international trade and currency exchanges. The market's main participants include banks, industries with international trade needs, investors, and anyone who needs foreign exchange. There are a vast number of people investing in the foreign exchange market. However, with the features of large scale and high liquidity, more than 90% of novice investors will face investment failure and will be forced to exit the market.





Established in Australia, TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS PTY LTD is an integrated educational, financial group that holds both Australian Financial Services License (AFSL) and Money Services Business (MSB) License, and it is governed by ASIC (The Australian Securities and Investments Commission) and FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada.) Through many online and offline financial training courses and systematic social trading training programs, TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS helps members improve their financial mindset and quip them with forex trading skills.

Furthermore, TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS has built up two professional trading teams with a combined experience of over 100 years - The Firefox Trading Team, led by Head Trader Anthony Jefferson and specializing in R-Breaker, scalping, and swing trading strategies, as well as the Wise Wings Trading Team, led by Head Trader Emmanuel Peterson, that specializes in diverse grid trading strategies. Members can conduct copy trading using any of the two teams or using TITAN's superior Artificial Intelligence Arbitrage System.

To connect the forex trading strategies and experiences between each member and master traders, TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS has built the "Titan Wealth Ecosystem" with the aim of knowledge sharing and mutual value creation. Each trader can share their successful experiences in forex trading in the Titan community, and they can even access the top trading strategies used by skilled master traders, allowing novice investors to master forex trading skills quickly and easily tap into the 6.6 trillion forex market.

In addition, to provide a safer and more secure trading environment, TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS has partnered with the authoritative forex broker and I.B. query platform, WikiFX, and participated in its EPC(Eye Protection Centre) program at the highest legal aid A level to protect the interests of its users. TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS offers its members a guaranteed financial contract with principal protection and a maximum of $3,000 in compensation protection, ensuring the security of each member's transactions. This move is well-appraised by its members.

"Buy on limit down and sell on limit up" is a common saying that all investors should be familiar with, but it's not that easy when it comes to forex trading. With the " Titan Wealth Ecosystem" created by TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS and the use of a top-notch Artificial Intelligence Arbitrage System, not only can investors refer to master traders' practical trading strategies and easily complete each foreign exchange transaction, but they can also continue to learn rich financial knowledge, grasp the latest information on the foreign exchange rate, and eventually create their own forex trading success formula.

TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS is an integrated educational financial group regulated by The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and holds both the Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) and Money Services Business (MSB) License.

