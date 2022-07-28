BH Macro Limited - Blocklisting Application

28 July 2022

BH MACRO LIMTED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Block Listing Application

Application has been made by BH Macro Limited (the "Company") to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing totalling 356,458 Sterling Shares1 and 279,360 USD Shares2 to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

The above Sterling Shares and USD Shares to be block listed may be issued pursuant to the Company's existing authorities to issue new Sterling Shares and USD Shares on a non pre-emptive basis. These Sterling Shares and USD Shares may be issued inter alia to satisfy market demand and for the purposes of managing the premium to net asset value per Share at which the Sterling Shares and USD Shares are trading. When issued, these Sterling Shares and USD Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Sterling Shares and USD Shares in issue. It is expected that Admission for both Sterling Shares and USD Shares will become effective at 8.00 am on 3 August 2022.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

1The Sterling Shares are denominated in pounds sterling and are ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company

2The USD Shares are denominated in US dollars and are ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company