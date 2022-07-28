Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2022 | 17:05
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boreo Oyj: Boreo will publish its Half Year Financial Report January-June 2022 on 10 August 2022

Boreo Plc will publish its Half Year Financial Report January-June 2022 on Wednesday August 10, 2022 at 09.00 EET. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at: www.boreo.com/investors.

Webcast, where company's CEO Kari Nerg ja CFO Aku Rumpunen will present the Half Year Report, will be organized on a same day at 11.00 EET. Webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented upon the presentation.

Webcast can be followed at: https://boreo.videosync.fi/2022-q2/. Webcast will be recorded and will be available on the company's website at: www.boreo.com/investors.

Vantaa, 28 July 2022

Boreo Plc

Kari Nerg
CEO

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.boreo.com

For more information:
CEO Kari Nerg
+358 44 341 8514

CFO Aku Rumpunen
+358 40 5563546

Boreo in brief
Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo's main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ?

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 146.5 million and it employs over 400 people in eight countries. The company's headquarter is in Vantaa.


