Blue Diamond Resorts Goes "Above & Beyond" With Technology

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts unveils its newest efforts in using the latest technology to keep on improving guests' experience throughout the entire customer journey. The pre-arrival guest experience will now be enhanced with a series of detailed videos that showcase the resorts through top-notch first-person view camera technology allowing the traveler to explore and assist them in making booking decisions.

A series of over forty videos will be published on Blue Diamond Resorts' official channels under the name Above & Beyond. "The name of this series of videos reflects Blue Diamond Resorts' DNA," mentioned Alejandro Rodriguez del Peon, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Blue Diamond Resorts. "The FPV technology provides a different perspective to see all our All-In Luxury properties. We can see them from above and beyond while we continuously give the extra mile," he added.

This is not the first time the company uses technology to offer unique experiences, other ventures include their signature All-In Connectivity and Plugged In available in the Royalton Luxury Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts properties as well as the augmented reality tour for Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort.

Blue Diamond Resorts will be releasing one resort per week over the following months to allow all its upcoming travelers to experience each one of their properties in a way never seen. You can see the series of videos by clicking here.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resortshas curated an impressive portfolio encompassing more than 45 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Designed to celebrate every moment from adult-only to fun-filled family vacations. Escape to paradise in an Award-winning, All-In LuxuryRoyalton Luxury ResortsIt doesn't matter if you travel as a family, in a group, as a couple, or with friends, everyone is family, and offers personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity, Get the best of your favorite sports courtesy of the Sports Event Guarantee. Hideaway at Royaltonoffers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish lifestyle resort. Party Your Way Royalton CHICResorts, there's something to celebrate every day at these stunning adults-only properties surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the tropics. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negriloffering for guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive au naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spaoffers a vacation designed whether you're planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relax with your significant, while Starfish Resortsprovides amazing value breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resortsinvites guests to Vacation Like A Star with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports. Mystique by Royalton, a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locals full of endless adventures.

