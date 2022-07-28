

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Covid cases crossed the 200,000 mark on Wednesday.



With a whopping 239531 new positive cases reporting, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 90,980,893, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



934 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,028,835.



North Carolina reported the most number of cases - 32,883 - while Georgia reported most deaths - 113.



Covid deaths have increased by 2 percent while cases increased by 3 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 43000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 11 percent over the last two weeks. More than 4900 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 13 percent rise in a fortnight.



87,772,164 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



4436 additional deaths were reported globally on Wednesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,393,832







