- (PLX AI) - Technicolor half year revenue EUR 1,601 million.
- • Half year adjusted EBITA EUR 48 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|2,980
|3,028
|19:17
|2,994
|3,028
|19:14
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:46
|Technicolor SA reports 1H results
|17:58
|Technicolor Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 134 Million
|(PLX AI) - Technicolor half year revenue EUR 1,601 million.• Half year adjusted EBITA EUR 48 million
► Artikel lesen
|17:53
|TECHNICOLOR: Technicolor: First Half 2022 Results
|PRESS RELEASE
Technicolor: First Half
2022 Results
Paris(Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) is today announcing its results for the first half 2022. The Board of Directors of Technicolor...
► Artikel lesen
|17:52
|Technicolor: First Half 2022 Results
|07.07.
|Technicolor: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TECHNICOLOR SA
|2,982
|-1,26 %