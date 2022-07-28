The "Hereditary Angioedema Epidemiology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Hereditary Angioedema Epidemiology Forecast to 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hereditary Angioedema epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2019-2032

Hereditary Angioedema Understanding

The Hereditary Angioedema epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Hereditary Angioedema by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Hereditary Angioedema in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Hereditary Angioedema epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Hereditary Angioedema Epidemiology Perspective

The Hereditary Angioedema epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Hereditary Angioedema epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Hereditary Angioedema epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2019 to 2032. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Hereditary Angioedema Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Hereditary Angioedema epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Hereditary Angioedema epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

The Hereditary Angioedema report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Hereditary Angioedema report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Hereditary Angioedema Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the global trends of Hereditary Angioedema in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Hereditary Angioedema in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Hereditary Angioedema

The report provides the segmentation of the Hereditary Angioedema epidemiology

Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of Hereditary Angioedema epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Prevalent and Diagnosed Cases of Hereditary Angioedema

Cases of Hereditary Angioedema by Mutation Types

Hereditary Angioedema Cases associated with Clinical Manifestations

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Hereditary Angioedema

3. Hereditary Angioedema: Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. Publisher Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About the Publisher

