Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp-Aktie! Die Rallye schleicht sich an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSDZ ISIN: FR0013357621 Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA 
Frankfurt
28.07.22
08:07 Uhr
49,550 Euro
+0,900
+1,85 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,10049,95019:22
Actusnews Wire
28.07.2022 | 18:12
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Summary of the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of July 28, 2022

Wavestone's Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held on Thursday July 28, 2022 under the chairmanship of Michel Dancoisne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and in the presence of the Company's Statutory Auditors.

The voting results for each resolution submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval will be made available on the Company's website at www.wavestone.com (section Investors, Annual general meetings) within the statutory time frame.

Approval of €0.38 per share dividend to be distributed on August 5, 2022

Wavestone shareholders adopted the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and the proposed appropriation of profits.

Accordingly, Wavestone will distribute a dividend payout of €0.38 per share for the 2021/22 fiscal year. This dividend marks a return to the usual payout rate of 15% of the group share of net income.

Payment of the dividend, which will be paid as a cash dividend, will take place on August 5, 2022.

Change of governance and appointment of members of the Board of Directors

The Combined General Meeting approved the 10th resolution, deciding the modification of Wavestone's mode of administration and management by adopting a Board of Directors in place of a structure with a Management Board and a Supervisory Board. This change in structure, which is part of the Impact strategic plan, contributes to Wavestone's future development in terms of governance.

The General Meeting thus approved the 25th to 30th resolutions, appointing as members of the Board of Directors the following members of the former Supervisory Board, for the remaining term of their office:
Ms. Marlène Ribeiro, Ms. Véronique Beaumont, Ms. Marie-Ange Verdickt, Ms. Sarah Lamigeon, Mr. Rafael Vivier and Mr. Christophe Aulnette.

By approving the 31st to 33rd resolutions, the General Meeting appointed the company FDCH, represented by Mr. Michel Dancoisne, and Mr. Pascal Imbert and Mr. Patrick Hirigoyen as members of the Board of Directors.

Lastly, as the 34th resolution received more favorable votes than the 35th resolution, Mr. Pierre Allard is appointed as member of the Board of Directors representing employee shareholders.

Approval of resolutions, except for resolution 20, in accordance with the proposal of the Management Board

Wavestone shareholders voted against resolution 20, in accordance with the Management Board proposal. More information on these resolutions is available in the Management Board Report - General Report of the 2021/22 universal registration document.

About Wavestone
In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This ambition is anchored in the firm's DNA and summarized in its signature approach -"The Positive Way."
Wavestone brings together nearly 4,000 employees in Europe - where it is one of the leading independent consultants - in the United States and in Asia.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymtqkpVpYm2XypyclsZma2mVZplolJWZlpLLm5Wal5vJbmuSyJuWb53KZnBmnG1p
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75783-cp-approbation-des-resolutions-ag-280722_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
WAVESTONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.