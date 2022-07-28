The "United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market, By Vehicle Type (Light Duty, Medium Duty, Heavy Duty), By GVWR (Less than 5 ton, 5-8 ton, Above 8 ton), By Propulsion (BEV, HEV, PHEV), By Range, By Battery Capacity, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom electric delivery vans market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles owing to enhanced environmental awareness. The rapid development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and the rising number of government subsidies and incentives are propelling the growth of the United Kingdom electric delivery vans market.

Growing preference for electric vans and rapid commercialization of zero-emission vehicles are propelling the growth of electric delivery vans in the United Kingdom. Moreover, the UK government is promoting the adoption of electric vehicles by enacting various policies and regulations on carbon emissions. Long-term cost-effectiveness, eco-friendliness, and long-running distance capability of the electric delivery vans are some factors driving the United Kingdom's electric delivery vans market.

Additionally, increasing research and development activities coupled with a rising inclination towards electric energy are further anticipated to support the growth of the United Kingdom electric delivery vans market in the coming years. Expanding food beverage industry, the emergence of cloud kitchens, multiple food delivery restaurants, and the rising e-commerce sector are expanding the demand for online delivery services and further contributing to the United Kingdom electric delivery vans market during the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom electric delivery vans market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom electric delivery vans market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the United Kingdom electric delivery vans market based on vehicle type, GVWR, propulsion, range, battery capacity, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom electric delivery vans market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom electric delivery vans market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom electric delivery vans market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom electric delivery vans market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom electric delivery vans market.

Report Scope:

In this report, United Kingdom electric delivery vans market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market, By Vehicle Type:

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market, By GVWR:

Less than 5 ton

5-8 ton

Above 8 ton

United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market, By Propulsion:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market, By Range:

Less than 100 miles

100-150 miles

Above 150 miles

United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market, By Battery Capacity:

Less than 50 kWh

50-100 kWh

Above 100 kWh

United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire Humberside

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market Outlook

7. United Kingdom Battery Electric Van Market Outlook

8. United Kingdom Hybrid Electric Van Market Outlook

9. United Kingdom Plug-In Hybrid Electric Van Market Outlook

10. Market Dynamics

11. Market Trends and Developments

12. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

13. United Kingdom Economic Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Ford Motor Company

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Mercedes-Benz AG

Rivian Automotive, Inc.

Workhorse Group Incorporated

Arrival Ltd.

