AVEVA Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Director/PDMR Shareholding 28-Jul-2022 / 16:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 share awards(1) ('the Award/Awards') were granted under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan ('AVEVA LTIP') in favour of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMR'), as set out in the table below. 

Name     Role                   Number of Shares Subject to the Award(4) 
James Kidd  Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 40,859(2)(3) 1. The Awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. These Awards were granted as nil-cost options under the rules of the AVEVA LTIP. 3. The vesting of the Award is subject to the continued employment of the participant and satisfaction ofcertain performance conditions disclosed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report published on 14 June 2022. 4. The number of shares were calculated using a price of GBP22.70 per share, being the five-day average shareprice immediately preceding the date of grant.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries: 

AVEVA Group plc 
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations      +44 (0)7789 818684 
FTI Consulting LLP 
                           +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            James Kidd 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Grant of nil-cost options made under the 
                                     AVEVA LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     Nil          40,859 
 
                                     40,859 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-07-20 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BBG9VN75 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      AVV 
LEI Code:    213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State 
Sequence No.:  177896 
EQS News ID:  1408571 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408571&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2022 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
