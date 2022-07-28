AVEVA Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Director/PDMR Shareholding 28-Jul-2022 / 16:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 share awards(1) ('the Award/Awards') were granted under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan ('AVEVA LTIP') in favour of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMR'), as set out in the table below.

Name Role Number of Shares Subject to the Award(4) James Kidd Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 40,859(2)(3) 1. The Awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. These Awards were granted as nil-cost options under the rules of the AVEVA LTIP. 3. The vesting of the Award is subject to the continued employment of the participant and satisfaction ofcertain performance conditions disclosed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report published on 14 June 2022. 4. The number of shares were calculated using a price of GBP22.70 per share, being the five-day average shareprice immediately preceding the date of grant.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name James Kidd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA LTIP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 40,859 40,859 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Category Code: DSH TIDM: AVV LEI Code: 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State Sequence No.: 177896 EQS News ID: 1408571 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408571&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2022 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)