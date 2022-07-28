American Leisure Holdings, Inc.: Baller Mixed Reality Partners With Icon Sports

Converting Classic Sports Memorabilia into Augmented Reality NFTs

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Icon Sports, a custom sports memorabilia and trading card company (powered by Broker Brothers Transactions) that works with numerous pro athletes, is partnering with Baller Mixed Reality (an American Leisure Holdings portfolio company) to convert memorabilia into Baller's innovative Augmented Reality NFTs. Unlike other NFTs, these collectibles can be placed into real-world environments and viewed from 360 degrees in high-definition 3D, both inside and outside of the metaverse - an entirely new way to enjoy autographed memorabilia.

Additionally, Baller's methodology enables the payment of royalties to participating athletes and entertainers in perpetuity, because each time a collectible is resold from one collector to another a small percentage of that sale is automatically paid to partners, providing long-term revenues well beyond an athlete's playing days.

Another benefit of Baller's ground-breaking NFTs is that they leverage blockchains to solve the long-standing problem of counterfeit items in the collectibles market. The authenticity and individual ownership of every Baller collectible is verifiable on the blockchain, eliminating the potential for fraud and false ownership claims.

"We are very excited to partner with Baller Mixed Reality and their first-of-a-kind memorabilia," says Brandon Carter, President of Icon Sports. "These metaverse collectibles have the potential to change the collectibles game, allowing our players to generate revenue from both primary sales and secondary sales while eliminating fraud and abuse. Icon Sports looks forward to expanding our market reach and gaining new heights through this partnership."

Stay tuned for additional updates.

ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY

Led by Jonathan Herman, Baller Mixed Reality is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures. According to Crunchbase, Baller is the top ranked 3D Technology Company, top ranked Augmented Reality Company with Seed Funding, and top ranked Blockchain Company with Seed Funding in the United States.

ABOUT AMERICAN LEISURE INC.

American Leisure Holdings Inc. (AMLH) is a tech-forward parent company that recently updated its status with the SEC and OTC Markets. AMLH plans to bring accretive shareholder value by participating in high growth, revenue-generating ventures and acquiring cutting-edge technologies in Web 3.0, NFTs and the metaverse.

