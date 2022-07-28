DJ PhosAgro PJSC: Notice on coupon payment

For Immediate Release 28 July 2022

Notice on coupon payment

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, further to its announcement dated 26 July 2022, hereby gives a further notice with respect to the U.S.USD500,000,000 3.05 per cent. Loan Participation Notes due 2025 issued by, but with limited recourse to, PhosAgro Bond Funding Designated Activity Company.

On 27 July 2022, PJSC PhosAgro received an approval from the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation authorising the payment of the balance of interest in US Dollars, in respect of the Notes, which are held through foreign nominee holders. Upon receipt of the above approval, PJSC PhosAgro has promptly arranged for the payment of the Balance to the account of PhosAgro Bond Funding Designated Activity Company with the principal paying agent for subsequent distribution among the holders holding their Notes through foreign nominee holders.

Earlier, the direct payments in Roubles to the holders holding the Notes through Russian nominee holders have been made.

