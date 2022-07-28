DJ 2CRSi SA: New GBP3.5m High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence contract

2CRSi SA: New GBP3.5m High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence contract 28-Jul-2022

Strasbourg (France), 28 July, 2022 - 2CRSi (EPA: 2CRSI, ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces Boston has been awarded a new 3.5 million GBP contract.

Boston Limited has been chosen by one of Europe's top-ranked companies to design, build and deploy a new generation architecture to enhance their advanced High-Performance Computing (HPC) and AI capabilities.

By combining the HPC capabilities of AMD EPYCT processors and the NVIDIA® DGX A100 systems, Boston has enabled the customer with advanced technology to train and manage their specialist AI workloads.

Thanks to Group's current inventory, it will be able to deliver the complete cluster before mid-august and help the customer to scale over the next 2 years.

"With the current shortages, this contract demonstrates how the ability to deliver has become king. Thanks to careful planning, along with our key partners including Supermicro, AMD and NIVIDIA, we have been able to prepare and hold sufficient inventory. This has allowed us to prioritise the needs of our existing clients as well as assisting new clients, where competition has not adopted this just-in-case strategy", says Manoj Nayee, co-founder of Boston Limited.

A case study will be issued during the summer, demonstrating Boston Limited's expertise and the Group's capabilities to manage larger accounts within the HPC and AI ecosystem.

Next event: Annual General Meeting on 31 August 2022.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR183,6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts

2CRSi Actifin Actifin Joseph Gonnachon Simon Derbanne Mathias Jordan Chief Marketing Officer Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr +33 (0)3 68 41 10 70 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

