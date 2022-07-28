The "Angioedema Epidemiology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Angioedema Epidemiology Forecast to 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Angioedema epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2019-2032

Angioedema Understanding

The Angioedema epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of Angioedema by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Angioedema in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Angioedema epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Angioedema Epidemiology Perspective

The Angioedema epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for all seven major countries. The Angioedema epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the disease scenario in 7MM. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Angioedema Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

The Angioedema report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Angioedema report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Angioedema Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the global trends of Angioedema in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Angioedema in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Angioedema

The report provides the segmentation of the Angioedema epidemiology

Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of Angioedema epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Prevalent and Diagnosed Cases of Angioedema

Cases of Angioedema by Mutation Types

Angioedema Cases associated with Clinical Manifestations

Reasons to Buy

The Angioedema Epidemiology report will allow the user to

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Angioedema market

Quantify patient populations in the global Angioedema market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Angioedema therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Angioedema population by its epidemiology

The Angioedema Epidemiology Model developed by the publisher is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Angioedema

3. Angioedema: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Angioedema Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2019- 2032)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Angioedema Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2019- 2032)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Angioedema Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2019- 2032)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Angioedema Epidemiology Scenario in France (2019- 2032)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Angioedema Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2019- 2032)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Angioedema Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2019- 2032)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Angioedema Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2019-2032)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Angioedema Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2019- 2032)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Angioedema Treatment and Management

6.2. Angioedema Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. Publisher Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About the Publisher

