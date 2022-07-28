Regulatory News:

The Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2022 of Publicis Groupe S.A. (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] has been filed today with the French Financial Markets Regulatory Authority (AMF). The Reportis available on the Company's website, www.publicisgroupe.com in the following section: Investors Investors Analysts Regulatory Information.

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communications. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communications, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 95,000 professionals.

