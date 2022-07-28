Saving Seafood Analysis Documents Fictions Spread by New 'Salmon Wars' Book

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Earlier this month, Macmillan Publishers released Salmon Wars, by Douglas Frantz and Catherine Collins, which the publisher describes as a "deep dive" into the farm-raised salmon industry. After extensively reviewing the book, Saving Seafood identified numerous falsehoods and misrepresentations, compiled in an analysis titled, "New 'Salmon Wars' Book Is Full of Fictions. Here Are the Facts." The analysis is available on Saving Seafood's website .

Farm-raised salmon operations off Black Island, Maine.

Aquaculture farming of finfish, shellfish, and seaweed is a key industry in many U.S. states that operates within strict regulations to provide good jobs locally and healthy, sustainable protein for the world. Maine, for example, has active ocean salmon farming operations, with Atlantic salmon raised in coastal net pens since the 1970s. Maine farms comply with clean water and pollution discharge regulations, do not use antibiotics or hormones as growth promoters, conduct and report environmental effects, and have not experienced an escape of fish since 2003. All farms are monitored by multiple regulatory and management agencies and are certified by third-party environmental programs that establish standards above those required by law. The industry has been represented by the Maine Aquaculture Association since 1978.

Governor Janet Mills has expressed strong support for Maine's growing aquaculture sector. "Aquaculture represents a promising opportunity to create new jobs, strengthen and diversify our economy, and expand Maine's reputation as a premier destination for seafood," Governor Mills said at a roundtable in May. "I have been proud to support Maine sea farmers as they overcome the pandemic, and my Administration will continue to support the responsible growth of this industry as it creates new jobs and builds on the strong foundation of our marine economy."

Consumers have the right to choose what foods they eat. They also have the right to make informed decisions based on unbiased facts. Saving Seafood's analysis identifies 10 fictions spread by Salmon Wars and the real facts behind them.

Read the full analysis here

About Saving Seafood

Saving Seafood conducts media and public relations outreach on behalf of the seafood industry, as well as communications to keep industry members aware of issues and events of concern.

Saving Seafood works with owners, captains, fishermen, seafood processors and brokers across the United States who are committed to the preservation of the resource that has provided their livelihood, and that of their American forebears, for generations.

Saving Seafood is committed to:

Working closely with scholars to develop and disseminate quality scientific information

Communicating with media and the public on matters of interest to the industry

Fostering cooperation and communication among members of the fishing community

Cooperating with lawmakers to implement the stated intent of our fisheries management law that requires "taking into account the social and economic needs of the States." [Magnuson-Stevens Act (2)(b)(5), Public Law 101-627]

PRESS CONTACT

Bob Vanasse

Saving Seafood

(202) 333-2628

bob@savingseafood.org

SOURCE: Saving Seafood

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/710166/Saving-Seafood-Analysis-Documents-Fictions-Spread-by-New-Salmon-Wars-Book