

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for VF Corp (VFC):



Earnings: -$55.96 million in Q1 vs. $324.25 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.14 in Q1 vs. $0.82 in the same period last year. Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $2.26 billion in Q1 vs. $2.19 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 to $3.15



