

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $406.4 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $489.5 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $392.9 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $1.37 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $406.4 Mln. vs. $489.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58 - $0.66 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.30 - $1.37 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 - $2.65 Full year revenue guidance: $5.35 - $5.55 Bln



