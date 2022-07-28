- (PLX AI) - Digital Realty Trust Q2 FFO per share USD 1.55.
- • Q2 adjusted FFO per share USD 1.72
- • Q2 revenue USD 1,100 million
- • Q2 net income USD 63.9 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|127,22
|129,78
|23:01
|133,96
|134,82
|22:00
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|23:10
|Digital Realty Trust Q2 earnings beat, but revenue misses, strong dollar hurts
|22:58
|Digital Realty Trust Inc. Q2 Profit Falls, misses estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $53.25...
|22:47
|DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. - 8-K, Current Report
|22:46
|Digital Realty Trust FFO of $1.72 beats by $0.07, revenue of $1.1B misses by $50M
|22:40
|Digital Realty Trust Q2 Adjusted EBITDA USD 611 Million
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC
|134,06
|+5,89 %