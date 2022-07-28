

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $311.7 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $227.6 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $391.9 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.9% to $1.74 billion from $1.35 billion last year.



Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $311.7 Mln. vs. $227.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.45 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



