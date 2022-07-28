

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $53.25 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $127.37 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $1.14 billion from $1.09 billion last year.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $53.25 Mln. vs. $127.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.29 -Revenue (Q2): $1.14 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.05 Full year revenue guidance: $4.650 - $4.750 Bln



