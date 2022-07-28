

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$5.57 million, or -$0.16 per share. This compares with -$19.07 million, or -$0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Dril-Quip Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.23 million or -$0.10 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $93.98 million from $80.80 million last year.



Dril-Quip Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



