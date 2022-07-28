

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $0.98 billion, or $3.42 per share. This compares with $1.01 billion, or $3.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $3.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.0% to $6.29 billion from $5.03 billion last year.



United States Steel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $0.98 Bln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.42 vs. $3.53 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.29 Bln vs. $5.03 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

US STEEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de