

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$22.4 million, or -$0.50 per share. This compares with -$18.0 million, or -$0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.5 million or -$0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $68.4 million from $62.4 million last year.



PROS Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$22.4 Mln. vs. -$18.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.50 vs. -$0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.17 -Revenue (Q2): $68.4 Mln vs. $62.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(0.18) to $(0.15) Next quarter revenue guidance: $68.0 to $69.0 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $270.5 to $272.5 Mln



