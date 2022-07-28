

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Microvision Inc. (MVIS) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$13.60 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$14.96 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 57.9% to $314 million from $746 million last year.



Microvision Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$13.60 Mln. vs. -$14.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.08 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.07 -Revenue (Q2): $314 Mln vs. $746 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MICROVISION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de