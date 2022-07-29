

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 2.5 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.4 percent and was up from 2.3 percent in June.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, climbed an annual 2.3 percent - topping forecasts for 2.2 percent and accelerating from 2.1 percent in the previous month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de