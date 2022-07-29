HIROSHIMA, Japan, July 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for June 2022 and for January through June 2022 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic Production(1) June 2022Mazda's domestic production volume in June 2022 increased 1.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in June 2022]CX-5: 35,989 units (up 1.3% year on year)CX-30: 7,152 units (up 9.3%)MAZDA3: 6,589 units (down 39.6%)(2) January through June 2022Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from January through June 2022 decreased 20.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through June 2022]CX-5: 161,963 units (down 8.6% year on year)MAZDA3: 38,027 units (down 36.1%)CX-30: 31,484 units (down 19.1%)2. Overseas Production(1) June 2022Mazda's overseas production volume in June 2022 increased 16.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in June 2022]CX-30: 12,398 units (up 9.2% year on year)MAZDA3: 7,847 units (up 13.2%)MAZDA2: 4,503 units (up 15.2%)(2) January through June 2022Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from January through June 2022 decreased 12.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through June 2022]CX-30: 60,140 units (down 4.4% year on year)MAZDA3: 46,242 units (down 4.3%)MAZDA2: 24,068 units (down 10.1%)II. Domestic Sales(1) June 2022Mazda's domestic sales volume in June 2022 increased 21.4% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.7% (up 1.6 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged) and a 3.5% total market share (up 0.9 points).[Domestic sales of key models in June 2022]CX-5: 1,937 units (up 64.6% year on year)MAZDA2: 1,935 units (up 115.5%)CX-30: 1,413 units (up 2.8%)(2) January through June 2022Mazda's domestic sales volume in the period from January through June 2022 decreased 12.6% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.0% (up 0.2 points), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged) and a 3.8% total market share (up 0.1 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through June 2022]CX-5: 15,481 units (up 24.3% year on year)MAZDA2: 11,771 units (down 7.7%)CX-30: 8,163 units (down 29.9%)III. Exports(1) June 2022Mazda's export volume in June 2022 decreased 8.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in June 2022]CX-5: 31,761 units (up 7.7% year on year)CX-30: 5,578 units (up 57.9%)MAZDA3: 4,905 units (down 49.6%)(2) January through June 2022Mazda's export volume in the period from January through June 2022 decreased 25.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in the period from January through June 2022]CX-5: 143,004 units (down 11.0% year on year)MAZDA3: 30,186 units (down 44.2%)CX-9: 24,959 units (down 20.2%)IV. Global Sales(1) June 2022Mazda's global sales volume in June 2022 decreased 36.8% year on year due to decreased sales mainly in the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.[Global sales of key models in June 2022]CX-5: 19,146 units (down 43.3% year on year)CX-30: 14,424 units (down 28.2%)MAZDA3: 11,416 units (down 44.8%)(2) January through June 2022Mazda's global sales volume in the period from January through June 2022 decreased 22.0% year on year due to decreased sales mainly in the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.[Global sales of key models in the period from January through June 2022]CX-5: 181,662 units (down 13.2% year on year)MAZDA3: 94,282 units (down 22.9%)CX-30: 89,380 units (down 24.8%)Source: mazdaCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.