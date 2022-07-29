Excellent quarterly results, confirming the soundness of our strategy toward Specialty Materials, and achieved in a very inflationary context.

Annual guidance raised despite a more uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Sales of €3.2 billion , up by 32.9% compared with Q2'21: Benefits of new business developments in high value-added sustainable solutions (batteries, sports, electronics, healthcare, etc.) Selling price adjustments in the face of very significant raw materials, energy and transportation cost inflation Slight decline in volumes relative to last year's high comparison base. Contrasting regional dynamics, robust in North America, down in Europe, and slightly positive in Asia despite the context of lockdowns in China

of , up by compared with Q2'21: EBITDA up by a strong 47.5% compared with Q2'21 to €705 million , and a record EBITDA margin of 22.1% : Very significant 41.8% growth in Specialty Materials' EBITDA to €600 million (€423 million in Q2'21), supported by each of the three segments, Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions Intermediates' EBITDA at €129 million (€81 million in Q2'21), benefiting notably from more favorable market conditions overall and from initiatives taken by the Group

up by a strong compared with Q2'21 to , and a record of : Adjusted net income up very strongly by 65.9% to €443 million , representing €5.99 per share (€3.50 in Q2'21)

up very strongly by 65.9% to , representing €5.99 per share (€3.50 in Q2'21) Recurring cash flow of €235 million , reflecting the quality of the Group's financial performance and including an increase in working capital linked to higher prices and traditional seasonality

of , reflecting the quality of the Group's financial performance and including an increase in working capital linked to higher prices and traditional seasonality Net debt tightly controlled at €2,789 million , including €700 million in hybrid bonds, representing 1.3x last-twelve-months EBITDA

tightly controlled at , including €700 million in hybrid bonds, representing last-twelve-months New, more ambitious climate plan announced on 7 July, with an increased level of commitment, aligned with a 1.5°C trajectory and now including scope 3 emissions

announced on 7 July, with an increased level of commitment, aligned with a and now including scope 3 emissions Strengthening of the Coating Solutions segment's downstream with the acquisition of Polimeros Especiales , one of the leaders in solvent-free acrylic resins in Mexico, which will complement the Group's offering of more environmentally friendly solutions

, one of the leaders in solvent-free acrylic resins in Mexico, which will complement the Group's offering of more environmentally friendly solutions Annual guidance raised significantly despite a more uncertain macroeconomic environment and weaker demand in Europe: Arkema now aims to achieve in 2022, excluding further significant disruption of the global context, annual EBITDA growth of 17% to 22% at constant scope compared with 2021 (vs. "slight growth" previously), representing an EBITDA of around €2,100 million.

Following Arkema's Board of Directors' meeting held on 28 July 2022 to approve the Group's consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2022, Chairman and CEO Thierry Le Hénaff said:

"The excellent second-quarter performance was achieved in a demanding operating environment, marked by high raw materials inflation, the particular energy context in Europe and disruptions to logistics flows between regions. I would like to thank all of our teams, who contributed to this outstanding financial performance through their commitment and responsiveness, as well as our customers, for engaging in high quality dialogue that enabled us to support them in this complex environment. The Group also continued to benefit from the superior quality of its portfolio of technologies in high performance materials, the opportunities created by the strength of its innovation for sustainable development, and its balanced geographic presence between the three key regions.

Moreover, Arkema is continuing to implement its strategy focused on sustainable growth, with the successful integration of Ashland's adhesives, the announcement of a high-quality bolt-on acquisition in the Coating Solutions segment's downstream, the upcoming start-ups of our major investments in Aurora, North Carolina, and Singapore, and our new climate plan announced in early July, which is aligned with the Paris Agreement and a 1.5°C SBT trajectory.

In a global environment that many observers and experts are qualifying as difficult for the coming months and which incites us to be attentive, the new EBITDA guidance for 2022, which has been significantly raised, is a sign of confidence in the Group's ability to meet the challenges that could arise in the second half of the year."

KEY FIGURES

in millions of euros Q2'22 Q2'21 (1) Change H1'22 H1'21 (1) Change Sales 3,184 2,395 +32.9% 6,071 4,621 +31.4% EBITDA 705 478 +47.5% 1,324 836 +58.4% Specialty Materials 600 423 +41.8% 1,156 729 +58.6% Intermediates 129 81 +59.3% 223 156 +42.9% Corporate -24 -26 -55 -49 EBITDA margin 22.1% 20.0% 21.8% 18.1% Specialty Materials 21.0% 20.4% 21.2% 18.5% Intermediates 40.1% 25.7% 37.6% 23.6% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 570 345 +65.2% 1,058 568 +86.3% REBIT margin 17.9% 14.4% 17.4% 12.3% Adjusted net income 443 267 +65.9% 819 426 +92.3% Adjusted net income per share (in €) 5.99 3.50 +71.1% 11.07 5.58 +98.4% Recurring cash flow 235 245 -4.1% 261 298 -12.4% Free cash flow 211 313 -32.6% 188 297 -36.7% Net debt including hybrid bonds 2,789 1,281 2,789 1,281 €1,177m as of 31/12/2021

SECOND-QUARTER 2022 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

At €3,184 million, sales were up by 32.9% compared with second-quarter 2021. Specialty Materials, at the core of the Group's strategy and which represented 90% of second-quarter 2022 sales, saw volumes decline slightly by 3.4% compared with last year's elevated level. The Group's volumes were down by a moderate 5.3%. The Group benefited from positive growth in the United States, driven by underlying demand that remained well oriented in most end markets, and in Asia despite the lockdowns in China, but is impacted by the slowdown observed in Europe, notably in the construction and automotive markets. The price effect was a positive 28.5%, reflecting mainly raised selling prices to adapt to the very strong increase in raw materials, energy and transportation costs, better market conditions in upstream acrylics and the product mix improvement. The scope effect was a positive 1.6%, as the integration of acquisitions in Specialty Materials, particularly Ashland's performance adhesives, was partly offset by the divestment of PMMA on 3 May 2021. With the significant appreciation of the US dollar and Chinese yuan against the euro, the positive 8.1% currency effect reflects the strength of the Group's positioning in the United States and in China.

(1) Includes the reclassification of upstream PVDF to the Advanced Materials segment (from the Intermediates segment).

EBITDA rose by a very significant 47.5% and reached a historic high of €705 million (€478 million in Q2'21). Growing strongly in each of the three segments and thus reflecting the Group's balance, Specialty Materials' EBITDA amounted to €600 million (€423 million in Q2'21), supported in particular by the price effect in a context of continued high inflation, the product mix shift toward innovative, higher value-added solutions for sustainable megatrends, the integration of recent acquisitions in Adhesive Solutions, as well as more favorable market conditions in upstream acrylics. Growth in Intermediates, with EBITDA of €129 million (€81 million in Q2'21), reflects mainly the improvement of market conditions in refrigerant gases, in particular in the Unites States, and in acrylics in Asia, but also the quality of the positioning work carried out by the teams. Despite a lower level of demand than last year and the mechanical dilution of the price effect, the EBITDA margin increased by 210 bps, reaching the record level of 22.1% (20.0% in Q2'21).

Recurring operating income (REBIT) grew by 65.2% compared with the prior-year period, coming in at €570 million, and the REBIT margin reached 17.9% (14.4% in Q2'21), including recurring depreciation and amortization of €135 million, virtually stable year-on-year.

Adjusted net income increased by a sharp 65.9% to €443 million, representing €5.99 per share. Excluding exceptional items, the tax rate amounted to 21% of recurring operating income.

CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT AT 31 MARCH 2022

Recurring cash flow came to €235 million (€245 million in Q2'21). It reflects the Group's excellent operating performance and includes the increase in working capital which reflects the strong inflation in raw materials and energy costs, the higher selling prices, as well as the second quarter's traditional seasonality. At end-June 2022, working capital remained well under control, representing 14.9% of annualized sales (11.9% at end-June 2021 in the context of the post-Covid rebound and sourcing difficulties, and 16.0% at end-June 2019). Recurring cash flow also included recurring capital expenditure of €99 million, virtually stable compared to last year (€93 million).

At €211 million, free cash flow included a strong year-on-year decrease in exceptional capital expenditure at €26 million (€64 million in Q2'21), due to the upcoming start-up of the two major projects concerned.

The net cash outflow from portfolio management operations of €11 million in second-quarter 2022 was linked to the acquisition of Ashland's performance adhesives finalized on 28 February 2022. In 2021, the inflow included in particular the proceeds from the divestment of PMMA finalized in May.

At €2,789 million, net debt including hybrid bonds was virtually stable compared with end-March 2022 (€2,703 million) and was up significantly relative to end-2021 (€1,177 million). It includes in particular the payment for the acquisition of Ashland's performance adhesives of close to €1.5 billion and the payment of the dividend of €3 per share for a total amount of €222 million. The net debt (including hybrid bonds) to last-twelve-months EBITDA ratio remained well below the 2x threshold, standing at 1.3x.

Moreover, on 28 July 2022, the Group amended and extended its syndicated line of credit maturing on 29 July 2024. The amount was increased to €1.1 billion and the maturity extended to 28 July, 2027 with two one-year extension options subject to lender approval. The margin is linked to three CSR indicators which now take into account the Group's new objectives.

CLIMATE PLAN

On 7 July 2022, Arkema reinforced its commitment to fight global warming by publishing its new climate plan. In line with the expectations of the Paris Agreement to contain global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century, the Group has set itself an ambitious target, based on an SBT (Science Based Target) approach, to reduce its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and its scope 3 emissions by 46% by 2030 relative to 2019. Thus, the Group has raised its level of commitment from a trajectory well below 2°C for scopes 1 and 2 to a 1.5°C trajectory across its entire value chain.

This decarbonization target is based on energy efficiency and the evolution of the energy mix for scopes 1 and 2, as well as, for scope 3, on the reduction of the most emissive activities, innovation contributing to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and suppliers' commitment to climate action. Moreover, this target will be supported by an increase in investments contributing to decarbonization, which could reach €400 million by 2030 and which will be included in the Group's recurring capital expenditure envelope.

SECOND-QUARTER 2022 PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

ADHESIVE SOLUTIONS (25% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q2'22 Q2'21 Change Sales 779 575 +35.5% EBITDA 111 82 +35.4% EBITDA margin 14.2% 14.3% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 92 65 +41.5% REBIT margin 11.8% 11.3%

Sales in the Adhesive Solutions segment totaled €779 million, up 35.5% compared with second-quarter 2021. The scope effect was a positive 17.7%, reflecting the successful integration of Ashland's performance adhesives. Prices rose by a sharp 17.4%, in response to very elevated raw materials, energy and logistics cost inflation. Compared with last year's high comparison base, volumes decreased by 6.2%, up strongly in the United States and in Asia but impacted by the slowdown in the construction and DIY market in Europe. The currency effect was a positive 6.6%.

At €111 million, EBITDA for the segment was up by a significant 35.4% compared with second-quarter 2021 (€82 million), driven in particular by the discipline in adjusting selling prices in the face of cost inflation, the evolution of the product mix toward higher value-added solutions, as well as by the very good performance of Ashland's adhesives right from the first months of its integration. The EBITDA margin was stable year-on-year at 14.2% despite the mechanical dilutive effect of price increases of some 200 bps.

ADVANCED MATERIALS (35% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q2'22 Q2'21 (1) Change Sales 1,113 785 +41.8% EBITDA 282 184 +53.3% EBITDA margin 25.3% 23.4% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 215 116 +85.3% REBIT margin 19.3% 14.8%

Up by a very strong 41.8% compared with second-quarter 2021, sales in the Advanced Materials segment amounted to €1,113 million. Volumes decreased moderately by 4.1% year-on-year, impacted by the slowdown in Europe, logistics disruptions and lockdowns in China. With the exception of the automotive market, which continued to be impacted by component shortages, demand remained well oriented in most of the segment's key end markets. The price effect, coming in at 38.4%, was highly positive in both of the segment's Business Lines. This reflects the Group's selling price increases in a highly inflationary context for raw materials and energy, and a product mix that continues to evolve favorably thanks to the development of innovative, high performance solutions in batteries, lightweighting, sports, bio-based materials, healthcare, electronics, etc. The 0.8% negative scope effect was attributable to the divestment of the epoxides business, partly offset by the impact of the acquisition of Agiplast, and the currency effect was a positive 8.3%.

At €282 million, the segment's EBITDA was up by 53.3% on the prior-year period, and the EBITDA margin reached the high level of 25.3%, reflecting mainly the growth in demand for solutions coming from the Group's innovation, the strength of positions developed in the United States and in China, which benefit from favorable exchange rates, and a particular tightness in the availability of certain product lines.

(1) Includes the reclassification of upstream PVDF to the Advanced Materials segment (from the Intermediates segment).

COATING SOLUTIONS (30% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q2'22 Q2'21 Change Sales 960 712 +34.8% EBITDA 207 157 +31.8% EBITDA margin 21.6% 22.1% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 175 128 +36.7% REBIT margin 18.2% 18.0%

Sales in the Coating Solutions segment were up by 34.8% compared with Q2'21 and came in at €960 million, around 35% of which were in acrylic monomers. In a still highly inflationary environment, the price effect was a positive 26.7%, reflecting price increases for downstream products (resins and additives), as well as more favorable conditions in upstream acrylics. While benefiting from a significant increase in the United States, volumes nevertheless fell by a slight 0.4%, impacted by the slowdown in Europe and lockdowns in China. The currency effect was a positive 8.5%.

In this context, the segment's EBITDA rose by a sharp 31.8% year-on-year to €207 million, and the EBITDA margin reached an excellent level at 21.6%. Moreover, the segment's performance was driven by the product mix improvement toward higher value-added and more environmentally friendly solutions, particularly photocure resins in new energies, electronics and 3D printing, as well as powders and rheology additives.

INTERMEDIATES (10% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q2'22 Q2'21 (1) Change Sales 322 315 +2.2% EBITDA 129 81 +59.3% EBITDA margin 40.1% 25.7% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 114 64 +78.1% REBIT margin 35.4% 20.3%

Sales in the Intermediates segment rose by a slight 2.2% to €322 million despite an 18.4% negative scope effect linked to the residual impact of the divestment of the PMMA business in May 2021. The price effect was a positive 29.2%, supported by the good momentum in refrigerant gases, particularly in the United States, and more favorable market conditions in acrylics in Asia. Volumes were down by 18.1% due to the mechanical effect of quotas in the United States in fluorogases, and the impact in acrylics of lockdown measures in China, particularly at the beginning of the quarter. The currency effect was a positive 9.5%.

In this context, the segment's EBITDA grew by a significant 59.3% compared with Q2'21 to €129 million. The EBITDA margin reached 40.1% (25.7% in Q2'21), reflecting the much-improved performance of refrigerant gases compared with the low comparison base last year, and tightness in upstream acrylics in Asia.

(1) Includes the reclassification of upstream PVDF to the Advanced Materials segment (from the Intermediates segment).

OUTLOOK FOR 2022

The second half is marked by a context of risks of lockdowns in China, geopolitical tensions linked to the war in Ukraine, concerns regarding the availability and price of natural gas and electricity in Europe, as well as the significant increase in the level of inflation, which are all factors that could weigh on demand going forward.

In this context, the Group will benefit from its balanced geographic presence and will remain attentive to the evolution of market conditions. Moreover, it will ensure to take inflation into account in its selling prices, strictly manage its fixed costs and inventories, and pursue its innovation in high performance materials.

Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment and the decline in volumes observed in Europe, Arkema is raising its annual targets and now aims to achieve in 2022, excluding further significant disruption of the global context, annual EBITDA growth at constant scope of 17% to 22% compared with 2021 (vs. "slight growth" previously), representing an EBITDA of around €2,100 million.

The Group is also reaffirming its confidence in its ability to achieve the ambitious targets it has set for 2024 and will continue to implement its strategic roadmap for sustainable development. Arkema will thus leverage its bolt-on acquisition policy, its industrial capacity expansions to support its customers' growth in high-potential markets, its numerous initiatives in CSR, and lastly the strength of its innovation which should enable the company to generate €1.5 billion of new revenues from 2019 to 2030 around its five large R&D platforms.

Further details concerning the Group's second-quarter 2022 results are provided in the "Second-quarter 2022 results and outlook" presentation and the "Factsheet" document, both available on Arkema's website at: www.arkema.com/global/en/investor-relations/

REGULATORY INFORMATION

The half-year financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2022 is available on the Group's website (www.arkema.com) under Investors/Financials/Financial results.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

10 November 2022: Publication of third-quarter 2022 results

23 February 2023: Publication of full-year 2022 results

DISCLAIMER

The information disclosed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial position, results of operations, business and strategy of Arkema.

In the current context, where the Covid-19 pandemic persists across the world, and where the consequences of the Russian offensive in Ukraine and the resulting economic sanctions against Russia on geopolitical stability and the global economy remain uncertain, the retained assumptions and forward-looking statements could ultimately prove inaccurate.

Such statements are based on management's current views and assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and are subject to risk factors such as (but not limited to) changes in raw materials prices, currency fluctuations, the pace at which cost-reduction projects are implemented, developments in the Russian offensive in Ukraine, developments in the Covid-19 situation, and changes in general economic and financial conditions. Arkema does not assume any liability to update such forward-looking statements whether as a result of any new information or any unexpected event or otherwise. Further information on factors which could affect Arkema's financial results is provided in the documents filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement data, as well as data relating to the statement of changes in shareholders' equity and information by segment included in this press release are extracted from the condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2022 as approved by Arkema's Board of Directors on 28 July 2022. Quarterly financial information is not audited.

Information by segment is presented in accordance with Arkema's internal reporting system used by management.

Details of the main alternative performance indicators used by the Group are provided in the tables appended to this press release. For the purpose of analyzing its results and defining its targets, the Group also uses EBITDA margin, which corresponds to EBITDA expressed as a percentage of sales, EBITDA equaling recurring operating income (REBIT) plus recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets, as well as REBIT margin, which corresponds to recurring operating income (REBIT) expressed as a percentage of sales.

For the purpose of tracking changes in its results, and particularly its sales figures, the Group analyzes the following effects (unaudited analyses):

scope effect: the impact of changes in the Group's scope of consolidation, which arise from acquisitions and divestments of entire businesses or as a result of the first-time consolidation or deconsolidation of entities. Increases or reductions in capacity are not included in the scope effect;

currency effect: the mechanical impact of consolidating accounts denominated in currencies other than the euro at different exchange rates from one period to another. The currency effect is calculated by applying the foreign exchange rates of the prior period to the figures for the period under review;

price effect: the impact of changes in average selling prices is estimated by comparing the weighted average net unit selling price of a range of related products in the period under review with their weighted average net unit selling price in the prior period, multiplied, in both cases, by the volumes sold in the period under review;

volume effect: the impact of changes in volumes is estimated by comparing the quantities delivered in the period under review with the quantities delivered in the prior period, multiplied, in both cases, by the weighted average net unit selling price in the prior period.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 85.5% of Group sales in 2021, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.5 billion in 2021, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,200 employees worldwide.

A French société anonyme (limited company) with share capital of €742,860,410

Registered in Nanterre: RCS 445 074 685 Nanterre

ARKEMA financial statements

Consolidated financial information At the end of June 2022

Consolidated financial statements as of December 2021 have been audited.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 2 nd quarter 2022 2 nd quarter 2021 (In millions of euros) Sales 3,184 2,395 Operating expenses (2,350) (1,812) Research and development expenses (67) (58) Selling and administrative expenses (218) (197) Other income and expenses (35) 732 Operating income 514 1,060 Equity in income of affiliates (0) 2 Financial result (6) (15) Income taxes (106) (220) Résultat net des activités poursuivies 402 827 Résultat net des activités abandonées Net income 402 827 Attributable to non-controlling interests 1 1 Net income Group share 401 826 Dont résultat net part du Groupe des activités poursuivies 401 826 Dont résultat net part du Groupe des activités abandonées Earnings per share (amount in euros) 5.42 10.82 Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros) 5.40 10.76 1 st half 2022 1 st half 2021 (In millions of euros) Sales 6,071 4,621 Operating expenses (4,485) (3,581) Research and development expenses (133) (119) Selling and administrative expenses (435) (387) Other income and expenses (70) 708 Operating income 948 1,242 Equity in income of affiliates (1) 1 Financial result (14) (28) Income taxes (201) (263) Net income 732 952 Attributable to non-controlling interests 2 2 Net income Group share 730 950 Earnings per share (amount in euros) 9.80 12.38 Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros) 9.76 12.31

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2 nd quarter 2022 2 nd quarter 2021 (In millions of euros) Net income 402 827 Hedging adjustments 17 (10) Other items Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items (3) Change in translation adjustments 237 (23) Other recyclable comprehensive income 251 (33) Impact of remeasuring unconsolidated investments (2) Actuarial gains and losses 65 6 Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses (10) (1) Other non-recyclable comprehensive income 55 3 Autres éléments du résultat global 306 (30) Autres éléments du résultat global des activités abandonnées Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity 306 (30) Total comprehensive income 708 797 Attributable to non-controlling interest 2 1 Total comprehensive income Group share 706 796 1 st half 2022 1 st half 2021 (In millions of euros) Net income 732 952 Hedging adjustments 16 (25) Other items Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items (3) Change in translation adjustments 327 92 Other recyclable comprehensive income 340 67 Impact of remeasuring unconsolidated investments (1) (2) Actuarial gains and losses 115 67 Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses (19) (14) Other non-recyclable comprehensive income 95 51 Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity 435 118 Total comprehensive income 1,167 1,070 Attributable to non-controlling interest 3 3 Total comprehensive income Group share 1,164 1,067

INFORMATION BY SEGMENT 2 nd quarter 2022* (In millions of euros) Adhesive

Solutions Advanced

Materials Coating

Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 779 1,113 960 322 10 3,184 EBITDA 111 282 207 129 (24) 705 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (19) (67) (32) (15) (2) (135) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 92 215 175 114 (26) 570 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (15) (5) (1) (21) Other income and expenses (14) (19) (0) (2) 0 (35) Operating income 63 191 174 112 (26) 514 Equity in income of affiliates (0) (0) (0) Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions 12 84 24 3 2 125 Of which: recurring capital expenditure 12 58 24 3 2 99 2 nd quarter 2021* (In millions of euros) Adhesive

Solutions Advanced

Materials Coating

Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 575 785 712 315 8 2,395 EBITDA 82 184 157 81 (26) 478 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (17) (68) (29) (17) (2) (133) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 65 116 128 64 (28) 345 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (12) (3) (2) (17) Other income and expenses (23) (134) (3) 904 (12) 732 Operating income 30 (21) 123 968 (40) 1,060 Equity in income of affiliates 2 (0) 2 Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions 13 122 14 5 4 158 Of which: recurring capital expenditure 13 58 13 5 4 93

As of 1st January 2022, upstream PVDF has been reclassified to the Advanced Materials segment (from the Intermediates segment). Data for 2021 has been restated accordingly.

INFORMATION BY SEGMENT End of June 2022* (In millions of euros) Adhesive

Solutions Advanced

Materials Coating

Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 1,449 2,188 1,822 593 19 6,071 EBITDA 201 556 399 223 (55) 1,324 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (36) (134) (63) (30) (3) (266) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 165 422 336 193 (58) 1,058 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (28) (9) (3) (40) Other income and expenses (32) (22) (0) (2) (14) (70) Operating income 105 391 333 191 (72) 948 Equity in income of affiliates (1) 0 (1) Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions 27 160 39 5 6 237 Of which: recurring capital expenditure 27 94 39 5 6 171 End of June 2021* (In millions of euros) Adhesive

Solutions Advanced

Materials Coating

Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 1,130 1,537 1,279 661 14 4,621 EBITDA 168 326 235 156 (49) 836 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (32) (135) (58) (39) (4) (268) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 136 191 177 117 (53) 568 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (24) (7) (3) (34) Other income and expenses (29) (142) (13) 904 (12) 708 Operating income 83 42 161 1,021 (65) 1,242 Equity in income of affiliates 1 (0) 1 Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions 28 211 25 14 7 285 Of which: recurring capital expenditure 28 94 22 14 7 165

* As of 1st January 2022, upstream PVDF has been reclassified to the Advanced Materials segment (from the Intermediates segment). Data for 2021 has been restated accordingly.

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT End of June 2022 End of June 2021 (In millions of euros) Operating cash flows Net income 732 952 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets 326 421 Other provisions and deferred taxes (22) 47 (Gains)/losses on sales of long-term assets (4) (949) Undistributed affiliate equity earnings 2 (1) Change in working capital (518) (43) Other changes 15 6 Cash flow from operating activities 531 433 Investing cash flows Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions (237) (285) Change in fixed asset payables (99) (36) Acquisitions of operations, net of cash acquired (1,493) (42) Increase in long-term loans (40) (16) Total expenditures (1,869) (379) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment 6 6 Proceeds from sale of operations, net of cash transferred 1,120 Proceeds from sale of unconsolidated investments 4 Repayment of long-term loans 13 9 Total divestitures 19 1,139 Cash flow from investing activities (1,850) 760 Financing cash flows Issuance (repayment) of shares and paid-in surplus Purchase of treasury shares (2) (104) Issuance of hybrid bonds Redemption of hybrid bonds Dividends paid to parent company shareholders (222) (191) Interest paid to bearers of subordinated perpetual notes (5) (4) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (1) (1) Increase in long-term debt 3 6 Decrease in long-term debt (37) (26) Increase (Decrease) in short-term debt 648 (30) Cash flow from financing activities 384 (350) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (935) 843 Effect of exchange rates and changes in scope (8) (15) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,285 1,587 Cash and cash equivalents at end or the period 1,342 2,415

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 30 June 2022 31 December 2021 (In millions of euros) ASSETS Goodwill 3,259 1,925 Intangible assets, net 1,712 1,517 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,231 3,031 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 29 29 Other investments 52 52 Deferred tax assets 134 144 Other non-current assets 258 218 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 8,675 6,916 Inventories 1,662 1,283 Accounts receivable 1,945 1,432 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 208 181 Income tax receivables 88 91 Other current financial assets 63 109 Cash and cash equivalents 1,342 2,285 Assets held for sale 4 4 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 5,312 5,385 TOTAL ASSETS 13,987 12,301 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 743 767 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 5,973 5,598 Treasury shares (34) (305) Translation adjustments 569 243 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY GROUP SHARE 7,251 6,303 Non-controlling interests 50 47 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 7,301 6,350 Deferred tax liabilities 362 342 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits 376 493 Other provisions and non-current liabilities 453 443 Non-current debt 2,698 2,680 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,889 3,958 Accounts payable 1,400 1,274 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 456 430 Income tax payables 173 155 Other current financial liabilities 35 52 Current debt 733 82 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 0 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,797 1,993 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 13,987 12,301

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shares issued Treasury shares Shareholders'

equity Group

share Non-controlling

interests Shareholders

' equity (In millions of euros) Number Amount Paid-in

surplus Hybrid

bonds Retained

earnings Translation

adjustments Number Amount At 1 January 2022 76,736,476 767 1,272 700 3,626 243 (2,779,553) (305) 6,303 47 6,350 Cash dividend (227) (227) (1) (228) Issuance of share capital Capital decrease by cancellation of treasury shares (2,450,435) (24) (246) 2,450,435 270 Purchase of treasury shares (20,000) (2) (2) (2) Grants of treasury shares to employees (3) 32,123 3 Sale of treasury shares Share-based payments 13 13 13 Issuance of hybrid bonds Redemption of hybrid bonds Other 1 1 Transactions with shareholders (2,450,435) (24) (246) (217) 2,462,558 271 (216) (216) Net income 730 730 2 732 Total income and expense recognized directly through equity 108 326 434 1 435 Comprehensive income 838 326 1,164 3 1,167 At 30 June 2022 74,286,041 743 1,026 700 4,247 569 (316,995) (34) 7,251 50 7,301

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

To monitor and analyse the financial performance of the Group and its activities, the Group management uses alternative performance indicators. These are financial indicators that are not defined by the IFRS. This note presents a reconciliation of these indicators and the aggregates from the consolidated financial statements under IFRS.

RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) AND EBITDA (In millions of euros) End of June 2022 End of June 2021 2 nd quarter 2022 2 nd quarter 2021 OPERATING INCOME 948 1,242 514 1,060 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (40) (34) (21) (17) - Other income and expenses (70) 708 (35) 732 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) 1,058 568 570 345 - Recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (266) (268) (135) (133) EBITDA 1,324 836 705 478 Details of depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets: (In millions of euros) End of June 2022 End of June 2021 2 nd quarter 2022 2 nd quarter 2021 Depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (326) (421) (172) (275) Of which: Recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (266) (268) (135) (133) Of which: Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (40) (34) (21) (17) Of which: Impairment included in other income and expenses (20) (119) (16) (125) ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (In millions of euros) End of June 2022 End of June 2021 2 nd quarter 2022 2 nd quarter 2021 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE 730 950 401 826 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (40) (34) (21) (17) - Other income and expenses (70) 708 (35) 732 - Other income and expenses Non-controlling interests - Taxes on depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses 8 8 4 4 - Taxes on other income and expenses 7 (158) 4 (160) - One-time tax effects 6 6 ADJUSTED NET INCOME 819 426 443 267 - Weighted average number of ordinary shares 73,954,187 76,338,552 0 0 - Weighted average number of potential ordinary shares 74,286,041 76,736,476 0 0 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 11.07 5.58 5.99 3.50 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 11.02 5.55 5.96 3.48 RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE (In millions of euros) End of June 2022 End of June 2021 2 nd quarter 2022 2 nd quarter 2021 INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT ADDITIONS 237 285 125 158 - Exceptional capital expenditure 66 117 26 64 - Investments relating to portfolio management operations - Capital expenditure with no impact on net debt 3 0 1 RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE 171 165 99 93 CASH FLOWS (In millions of euros) End of June 2022 End of June 2021 2 nd quarter 2022 2 nd quarter 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 531 433 381 282 + Cash flow from investing activities (1,850) 760 (181) 943 NET CASH FLOW (1,319) 1,193 200 1,225 - Net cash flow from portfolio management operations (1,507) 896 (11) 912 FREE CASH FLOW 188 297 211 313 Exceptional capital expenditure (66) (117) (26) (64) - Non-recurring cash flow (7) 116 2 132 RECURRING CASH FLOW 261 298 235 245

The net cash flow from portfolio management operations corresponds to the impact of acquisition and divestment operations. Non-recurring cash flow corresponds to cash flow from other income and expenses.

NET DEBT (In millions of euros) End of June 2022 End of December 2021 Non-current debt 2,698 2,680 + Current debt 733 82 - Cash and cash equivalents 1,342 2,285 NET DEBT 2,089 477 + Hybrid bonds 700 700 NET DEBT AND HYBRID BONDS 2,789 1,177 WORKING CAPITAL (In millions of euros) End of June 2022 End of December 2021 Inventories 1,662 1,283 + Accounts receivable 1,945 1,432 + Other receivables including income taxes 296 272 + Other current financial assets 63 109 - Accounts payable 1,400 1,274 - Other liabilities including income taxes 629 585 - Other current financial liabilities 35 52 WORKING CAPITAL 1,902 1,185 CAPITAL EMPLOYED (In millions of euros) End of June 2022 End of December 2021 Goodwill, net 3,259 1,925 + Intangible assets (excluding goodwill), and property, plant and equipment, net 4,943 4,548 + Investments in equity affiliates 29 29 + Other investments and other non-current assets 310 270 + Working capital 1,902 1,185 CAPITAL EMPLOYED 10,443 7,957

