Italian utility Enel is reportedly looking to sell a substantial share in its renewable energy platform, Enel Green Power, to help fund an estimated 3.6 GW development pipeline in the country.From pv magazine Australia One of the world's largest private renewable energy players, Enel, is understood to be seeking a buyer for a major slice of its Australian renewable energy platform, Enel Green Power, with investment banker Credit Suisse appointed to oversee the sale. Credit Suisse has reportedly launched an auction for Enel Green Power's Australian renewables assets with the Australian Financial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...