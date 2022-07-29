

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), a Spanish financial services company, reported Friday that its second-quarter net attributable profit more than doubled to 1.68 billion euros from last year's 701 million euros.



Earning per share were 0.25 euro, up from 0.09 euro a year ago. Adjusted earning per share were 0.28 euro, compared to prior year's 0.18 euro.



Profit before tax increased to 2.69 billion euros from 2.12 billion euros last year.



In the quarter, Gross income was 6.09 billion euros, higher than last year's 5.10 billion euros. Net interest income improved to 4.60 billion euros from last year's 3.50 billion euros.



