Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.084 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.907 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.074     GBP0.901 
 
                                    GBP0.905994 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.080504

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,187,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1175       1.082         XDUB      08:25:21      00060264348TRLO0 
3068       1.082         XDUB      08:47:11      00060265077TRLO0 
415       1.082         XDUB      08:47:11      00060265078TRLO0 
2500       1.082         XDUB      09:52:03      00060267126TRLO0 
1200       1.082         XDUB      09:52:03      00060267127TRLO0 
696       1.074         XDUB      10:47:39      00060268925TRLO0 
2500       1.076         XDUB      11:59:30      00060271405TRLO0 
3430       1.074         XDUB      13:07:59      00060274596TRLO0 
4980       1.074         XDUB      13:32:13      00060275814TRLO0 
5171       1.080         XDUB      15:28:08      00060282315TRLO0 
5511       1.080         XDUB      15:28:08      00060282316TRLO0 
353       1.080         XDUB      15:28:08      00060282317TRLO0 
719       1.080         XDUB      15:28:08      00060282318TRLO0 
868       1.084         XDUB      15:38:04      00060283179TRLO0 
1372       1.084         XDUB      15:38:04      00060283180TRLO0 
4116       1.084         XDUB      15:38:04      00060283181TRLO0 
4105       1.084         XDUB      16:10:07      00060285353TRLO0 
2983       1.084         XDUB      16:10:07      00060285354TRLO0 
1226       1.084         XDUB      16:10:07      00060285355TRLO0 
2500       1.084         XDUB      16:10:07      00060285356TRLO0 
1112       1.084         XDUB      16:10:07      00060285357TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1985       90.70         XLON      09:52:03      00060267125TRLO0 
1297       90.70         XLON      09:52:03      00060267124TRLO0 
1079       90.10         XLON      10:14:39      00060267929TRLO0 
2438       90.10         XLON      10:14:39      00060267928TRLO0 
400       90.10         XLON      14:12:05      00060277354TRLO0 
273       90.10         XLON      14:12:05      00060277355TRLO0 
3245       90.70         XLON      14:38:22      00060278760TRLO0 
8058       90.70         XLON      14:38:32      00060278768TRLO0 
1927       90.70         XLON      15:39:44      00060283323TRLO0 
1871       90.70         XLON      16:03:02      00060284928TRLO0 
883       90.70         XLON      16:03:02      00060284929TRLO0 
1544       90.70         XLON      16:03:02      00060284930TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  177897 
EQS News ID:  1408581 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408581&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

