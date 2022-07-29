DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

29 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 EUR1.084 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.907 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.074 GBP0.901 GBP0.905994 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.080504

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,187,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1175 1.082 XDUB 08:25:21 00060264348TRLO0 3068 1.082 XDUB 08:47:11 00060265077TRLO0 415 1.082 XDUB 08:47:11 00060265078TRLO0 2500 1.082 XDUB 09:52:03 00060267126TRLO0 1200 1.082 XDUB 09:52:03 00060267127TRLO0 696 1.074 XDUB 10:47:39 00060268925TRLO0 2500 1.076 XDUB 11:59:30 00060271405TRLO0 3430 1.074 XDUB 13:07:59 00060274596TRLO0 4980 1.074 XDUB 13:32:13 00060275814TRLO0 5171 1.080 XDUB 15:28:08 00060282315TRLO0 5511 1.080 XDUB 15:28:08 00060282316TRLO0 353 1.080 XDUB 15:28:08 00060282317TRLO0 719 1.080 XDUB 15:28:08 00060282318TRLO0 868 1.084 XDUB 15:38:04 00060283179TRLO0 1372 1.084 XDUB 15:38:04 00060283180TRLO0 4116 1.084 XDUB 15:38:04 00060283181TRLO0 4105 1.084 XDUB 16:10:07 00060285353TRLO0 2983 1.084 XDUB 16:10:07 00060285354TRLO0 1226 1.084 XDUB 16:10:07 00060285355TRLO0 2500 1.084 XDUB 16:10:07 00060285356TRLO0 1112 1.084 XDUB 16:10:07 00060285357TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1985 90.70 XLON 09:52:03 00060267125TRLO0 1297 90.70 XLON 09:52:03 00060267124TRLO0 1079 90.10 XLON 10:14:39 00060267929TRLO0 2438 90.10 XLON 10:14:39 00060267928TRLO0 400 90.10 XLON 14:12:05 00060277354TRLO0 273 90.10 XLON 14:12:05 00060277355TRLO0 3245 90.70 XLON 14:38:22 00060278760TRLO0 8058 90.70 XLON 14:38:32 00060278768TRLO0 1927 90.70 XLON 15:39:44 00060283323TRLO0 1871 90.70 XLON 16:03:02 00060284928TRLO0 883 90.70 XLON 16:03:02 00060284929TRLO0 1544 90.70 XLON 16:03:02 00060284930TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 177897 EQS News ID: 1408581 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

