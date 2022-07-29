DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading
The following securities will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 29/07/2022.
Name of Issuer: Equipmake Holdings PLC
Securities: Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BMBVXB73
Symbol: EQIP
