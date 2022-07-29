Egypt is taking several steps to support renewable and hydrogen projects, aiming to produce 42% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Meanwhile, a team of researchers led by UCLA developed a method for predicting platinum alloys' potency and stability; Iberdrola and bp are working on strategic collaboration, including large-scale green hydrogen production hubs in Spain, Portugal and the UK.Egyptian authorities and Indian energy company Renew Power signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an $8 billion green hydrogen facility near the Suez Canal. The first phase of the development ...

