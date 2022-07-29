

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Banking and insurance holding company NatWest Group plc (NWG) on Friday reported operating profit before tax of 2.620 billion pounds for the first half of the year compared with 2.325 billion pounds a year ago.



Attributable profit increased to 1.891 billion pounds from 1.842 billion pounds last ear.



Total income for the fist six months rose to 6.219 billion pounds from 5.141 billion pounds a year ago.



Looking forward, the company expects income excluding notable items to be around 12.5 billion pounds in the full year for the Natwest Group excluding Ulster Bank RoI.







