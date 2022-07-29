

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) reported first-half adjusted pretax profit of 288.8 million pounds, up 26% from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 154.9 pence compared to 123.7 pence.



Profit before tax, on an IFRS basis, increased to 636.5 million pounds from 204.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 388.8 pence compared to 109.8 pence.



For the six months ended 30 June 2022, sales were 1.13 billion pounds, up 21% driven by pricing and improved mix.



Croda expects full year adjusted profit before tax to be modestly ahead of previous expectations.



The Board has increased the interim ordinary dividend by 8% per share to 47.0 pence.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CRODA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de