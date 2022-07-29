DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME USA (PR1U) AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA

DEALING DATE: 28/07/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.6564

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3041798

CODE: PR1U

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931974858 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1U Sequence No.: 177974 EQS News ID: 1408841 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408841&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)