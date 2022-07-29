Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Kursalert! Hier spielt jetzt die Musik: Rallyeausbruch: Neuer Hot Stock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913978 ISIN: EE3100004250 Ticker-Symbol: HD8 
Stuttgart
29.07.22
09:26 Uhr
4,950 Euro
+0,105
+2,17 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
HARJU ELEKTER AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARJU ELEKTER AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0905,55010:17
GlobeNewswire
29.07.2022 | 09:53
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of Harju Elekter additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-07-29 09:51 CEST --


On July 29, 2022, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the
additional listing application of AS Harju Elekter and to list its 270,953
additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options
program in Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Harju Elekter will be
listed on Monday, August 1, 2022 or on a date close to it. 

Thus, altogether 18,289,508 shares of Harju Elekter (ISIN: EE3100004250) will
be traded under the trading code HAE1T on or about August 1. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
HARJU ELEKTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.