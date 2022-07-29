Listing of Harju Elekter additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-07-29 09:51 CEST -- On July 29, 2022, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of AS Harju Elekter and to list its 270,953 additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options program in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Harju Elekter will be listed on Monday, August 1, 2022 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 18,289,508 shares of Harju Elekter (ISIN: EE3100004250) will be traded under the trading code HAE1T on or about August 1. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.