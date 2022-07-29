DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TAG Immobilien AG

TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.07.2022 / 10:07

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: TAG Immobilien AG Street: Steckelhörn 5 Postal code: 20457 City: Hamburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900TAE68USJNXLR59

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UBS Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 26 Jul 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.91 % 0.36 % 3.27 % 146498765 Previous notification 3.39 % 0.38 % 3.78 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0008303504 0 4263425 0 % 2.91 % Total 4263425 2.91 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent shares At any time 34765 0.02 % Right of use over shares At any time 891 0 % Total 35656 0.02 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swaps on Basket 18/10/2023 Cash 320688 0.22 % Exchangable bonds (DE000A3E46Y9) 27/08/2026 Physical 175282 0.12 % Total 495970 0.34 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Switzerland AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % Lantern Structured Asset Management Limited % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Asset Management Trust Company % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

29 Jul 2022



