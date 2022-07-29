DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)
DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 41.5869
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58558294
CODE: LSPU LN
ISIN: LU0496786657
