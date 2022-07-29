First North Denmark: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of August 1, 2022. Updated identifiers as of August 1, 2022: Trading code: BEAR VWSX4SNOND1 ISIN-code: DK0061342896 Order book id: 205461 Amount: 5,000,000 _____________________________________________________________________________ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66