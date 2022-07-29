DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.8021
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 142262367
CODE: LCWD LN
ISIN: LU1781541179
