Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATU LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2022 / 10:23 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.1034

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23474875

CODE: WATU LN

ISIN: FR0010527275

